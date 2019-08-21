Pakistan will clean India with our nuclear bomb,says Javed Miandad : Watch Video

Former Pak cricketer Javed Miandad threaten India with atom bomb, saying Pakistan would “clean India” with the nuclear weapon.

Speaking to a TV news channel, video of which is going viral online, the former Pakistan skipper said: “If you (Pakistan) have a licensed weapon, then you should attack. There is a rule across the world that you can kill people in your defence. They (India) will feel the pain when their bodies would go to their homes.”

On being asked about what message did he want to give to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Miandad replied: “I have already said that India is a sneaky country. We have not kept atomic bombs like this, we will bomb India with them…we will clean India with a nuclear bomb.”