SFI Atrocity at University College: SFI Leader Threatens Girl For tying Rakhi, Here is how the Authorities Responded

Thiruvananthapuram: University College had seen some terrible scenes recently- From a student being stabbed by SFI leaders to a number of shocking revelations from multiple corners, Kerala public was shocked by the kind of authoritarianism that existed within the campus. Now after a few weeks of silence, there is yet another disturbing news from the campus.

A student(girl) was allegedly threatened by an SFI leader for coming to the campus with a Rakhi tied to her wrist. Amal Mohan, SFI leader, had stopped the girl and threatened her for having the rakhi tied on her hand. Amal Mohan was eventually suspended by the college authorities for his act. His suspension was announced through the loudspeaker of the college.

In University College, a strong bastion of the SFI, students were scared to come with a rakhi on their wrist. It was after the stabbing case and the incidents that followed, the students of other political faith were allowed to express their political interest. But it seems like still there are odd voices of conflict that don’t let students enjoy their freedom.

AS soon as the student entered the class with the rakhi tied on her hand, SFI activists rushed in, protested and smashed the windows of the class. All of this was happening in the classroom opposite to that of the Principal.