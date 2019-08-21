Vietnam-based Bikini Airline’ Vietjet likely to launch in India

Vietnam-based budget airline Vietjet is all set to start direct flight operations.Vietjet has announced special fares for the two new routes in a three-day booking scheme (August 20-22). between India and Vietnam. The promotional sale is on till 22 August. 8,000 seats are available under this promotional offer, as per the airline’s Facebook post. The flight period is from December 6, 2019 to March 28, 2020.

The tickets for India and Vietnam flight can be booked through website (www.vietjetair.com), mobile (m.vietjetair.com) Mobile app (Vietjet Air) or Vietjet’s Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/vietjetglobal).