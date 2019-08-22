After February’s Balakot airstrike, PM Modi uses Pak airspace to travel to France

It is for the first time after the Balakot airstrike, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the Pakistani airspace to travel to france for a bilateal meeting.

The airspace had been shut following the airstrikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26. IAF planes had destroyed terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot area, following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the first stop in his three-nation visit, PM Modi is slated to hold a bilateral with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.

The Prime Minister will again be in France from August 25 to August 26 to participate in the G-7 Summit meetings at the invitation of President Macron.