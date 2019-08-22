Chief Minister is ‘anti-Hindu’,didn’t light lamp at US event, accuses BJP

The BJP state committee has accused that the Chief Minister is ‘anti-Hindu’ as he did not light lamp at an event in the USA. The BJP state Andhra Pradesh unit has raised this accusation against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy.

BJP Andra Pradesh State Committee raised this accusation on their social media handle. ” Jagan Mohan Reddy @ysjagan refused to lamp light before inaugurating a program in the US. He just fooled AP Hindus for votes, by visiting temples. He was a Hindu for Votes,like RaGa. Script was well written by @PrashantKishor . Bengal can learn now”, BJP tweeted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has refuted the accusation of BJP by saying that there was no lamp-lighting ceremony at the event and that just an electric light was lit. Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on an official tour to the USA. He is visiting the USA seeking investment for the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party YSR Congress has supported the union government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.