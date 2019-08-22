Company sues a former employee for binge-watching ‘Netflix’

All employees must be careful. Working and binge-watching tv-series and films in working hours can be harmful to your pocket. A company has sued its former employee for binge-watching ‘Netflix’ series in the office hours. And the amount is not small. The company has asked Rs.43 crore as compensation.

Canal Productions, the film production company owned American-Italian actor, producer, and director Robert De Niro has sued its former employee for watching Netflix at working hours and money embezzlement. The company owned by the award-winning actor has filed a suit against Chase Robinson in the State Court in New York for around $.6 million (Rs.43 Crore).

The company accused that Robinson has spent ‘astronomical amounts of time’ watching Netflix during office hours. She watched 55 episodes of ‘Friends’ a Netflix series during a 4-day period in January. The company also accused that and in these days she ordered lunch and dinner from expensive restaurants and billed the company for her meals.

The company in a statement said, “Watching shows on Netflix was not in any way part of or related to the duties and responsibilities of Robinson’s employment and, on information and belief, was done for her personal entertainment, amusement, and pleasure at times when she was being paid to work”.

Robinson started her job in the company in 2008 as an assistant and later promoted tot eh position of vice-president pf productions and finance. She was being paid $.300,000 in 2019.