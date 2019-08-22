KeralaLatest News

Court announced it’s verdict on CBI custody of P.Chidambaram

Aug 22, 2019, 07:06 pm IST
P. Chidambaram to appear before ED

Giving a major setback to former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram, the special CBI Court has approved the plea of central agency and remanded him to a four day CBI custody in the INX Media Scam case.

The Rose Avenue Court today has granted the CBI’s request. The court has asked the CBI to ensure that the dignity of the accused is not violated in any manner during the custodial interrogation. The family members and the lawyer can meet P.Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day.

The CBI has argued in the court that Chidambaram is not cooperating with the interrogation. The CBI has also argued that the INX media case is a criminal conspiracy case and power has misused in the case. There is prima facie evidence against him.

