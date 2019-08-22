Kevin Murder: Here is What the Court has Said

The trial proceedings of the Kevin murder case was completed in a record time of over three months and the Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam has passed the verdict in the case. The case was scheduled for judgment on August 14 but was postponed to have more clarity on whether it was a case of honour killing. Here are the important points about the case we know so far.

The court has found that the case is indeed an instance of honour killing.(The case will from now be known as the first instance of Honour killing in Kerala)

The court has found enough evidence to charge ten of the accused, including the brother of Neenu.

Chacko, the father of Neenu has been acquitted from all charges.

The punishment will be announced on the day after tomorrow.

We will keep you posted with all the updates