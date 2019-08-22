Madras High Court extends parole of Nalini

The Madras High Court has today extended the parole of Nalini Sriharan, the convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The Madras High Court has extended the parole to three weeks.

Nalini Sriharan was provided with one month parole by Madras High Court on July 25 for attending the marriage function of her daughter. Her parole expires on August 25.

Nalini who has been in jail for the last 27 years has first approached the jail DIG of getting parole. But it was rejected. And then she approached the Madras High Court.

Nalini was one among the 7 convicts who have sentenced life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a suicide bomb attack in 1991 May 21.

The special court has given a death sentence to 26 convicts in the case. The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of four convicts on May 11, 1999. Later the death sentence of Nalini was commuted to life imprisonment after the Tamil Nadu government and Sonia Gandhi’s plea.