PNB fraud case: UK court extends judicial custody of Nirav Modi

A British Court has extended the judicial custody of the fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. The Westminster Magistrates’ Court has extended the judicial custody of Nirav Modi until September 19.

The remand was extended by the court by a routine call-over hearing via videolink from his London prison on today. Modi is appearing for the second time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court in July.

Nirav Modi is wanted in India in relation to the Punjab National Bank fraud case and money laundering case.

Nirav Modi is lodged in the Wandsworth prison in the South-west London since his arrest in March. He was arrested in London in connection with the nearly 2 billion US dollar PNB fraud case.