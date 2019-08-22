Shocking Disrespect! NSUI Leaders Put Shoe Garland Around Savarkar Statue

ABVP on Tuesday installed busts of VD Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh outside the gates of Arts Faculty in north campus. Congress-affiliated NSUI and Left-backed AISA had criticized the move then and said that Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Bose and Singh.

Hours later, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leaders put a shoe garland around the statue of Veer Savarkar and made its face black.

The statues were put up by ABVP-led Delhi University Students’ Union President Shakti Singh and he said that he had contacted the Varsity administration seeking permission to install the statue.