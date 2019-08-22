The manner in which Chidambaram was arrested is depressing”, says Cheif Minister

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the arrest of former union minister P.Chidambaram was depressing. The TMC leader also accused that the judiciary was not coming to the help of a crying democratic system.

In a statement released by the West Bengal Chief Minister said that ” P.Chidambaram is an economist, and a former home minister and finance minister. The manner in which he has been arrested is depressing. There are four pillars of democracy: democratic institutions, Election Commission, media and judicial system. The democratic system of our country is crying, yet the judiciary is not coming to its aid”.