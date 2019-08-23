Bollywood actor to make film on Balakot air strike

Bollywood to make a film on Indian Air Force’s balakot air strikes. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will produce the film based on balakot air strikes. The actor himself has revealed this.

The film titled “Balakot – The True Story”, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The shooting of the movie will be in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Agra. The shooting of the film will start by this year end. The cast and a director for the film will be announced soon.

Vivek Oberoi has claimed that the film will depict the true facts, story and bravery of the Indian Air Force and their quick thinking, strategic planning with a strong political willingness. he reveled this on a statement released.

The film will also include the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in captivity in Pakistan for three days.

“As a proud Indian, a patriot and a member of the film fraternity, it’s my duty to highlight what our armed forces are truly capable of. This film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Abhinandan, who went behind enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them,” Oberoi said. The makers added that they will take the help of the team who “witnessed the true events”, said the actor.

In February this year, Indian Air Force struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.