INX Media Case : “Allegations against P Chidambaram serious”, says Court

Congress leader P Chidambaram was Thursday sent to CBI custody till August 26 by a Delhi court in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar heard the arguments of CBI and Chidambaram’s counsel for over one-and-a half-hour before sending Chidambaram to CBI remand till Monday. The former union minister was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday.

The arrest happened after he had failed to get protection from the Supreme Court, which did not list for an urgent hearing his appeal against the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday.

After a hearing that lasted for close to three hours, the court gave the central probe agency custody of the Congress leader till August 26. A CBI spokesperson earlier said Chidambaram was arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by a competent court.

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted his medical examination at the CBI headquarters. Chidambaram was kept overnight in the No. 5 suite of the CBI Guest House on the ground floor of the agency headquarters, said sources.