Man acquitted in murder case after spending 21 years in jail

After spending 21 years and 9 months in jail a man was acquitted in murder case. The Orissa High Court has acquitted Sadhu Pradhan in a murder case after he spent 21 years and nine months behind the bars. The court has ordered the immediate release of Pradhan from jail.

He was arrested in November 1997 in connection with killing of a woman.He was sentenced life imprisonment by a district court in 1999, August.

Pradhan, a resident of Kantapada village in Ganjam district, was arrested for theft as some ornaments of the victim were not found when her body was fished out of a village canal. Pradhan was, however, absolved of the theft charge in the trial court.

His appeal against the trial court verdict was pending in the high court and a division bench in its verdict delivered on Monday, acquitted Pradhan, holding that the trial court had committed an error in not appreciating the evidence in the proper perspective.