Man arrested for allegedly raping female stray dog

A man allegedly raped a female stray dog in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar area on Wednesday. Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case after animal activist Vijay Rangare and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India lodged a complaint. The FIR was registered under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening. The man believed to have sexually abused animals many times before. PETA India asked the police not to release the accused as he could commit a similar crime again.