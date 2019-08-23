Pakistan minister who threatened India pelted with eggs in London: Video

Giving Pakistan embarrassment before the global community, one of the Pakistan minister was attacked by Pakistan citizen in London.

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was allegedly attacked in London city . Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has threatened India following the Union government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A. He was attacked by two workers of Pakistan peoples party.

The pakistan minister was pelted with eggs and punched by them. The attack took place when he come out of a hotel.

Eggs thrown at railways minister Sheikh Rasheed in London. pic.twitter.com/0iRQXumslA — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) August 20, 2019

The “attackers” fled the scene but on later two officials of the PPP in the UK — Asif Ali Khan, and Samah Naz, issued a statement saying that they had attacked Ahmed.