Reckless driver made to scrub road, plant trees : Video

The Abu Dhabi police have given a different punishment to a young man who caused damage to public property by careless driving. The Abu Dhabi police has sentenced the Emirati youth arrested for reckless driving and damaging public property to community service.

The Abu Dhabi Police released a video on social media channels in which the man carelessly drives the wrong way at the roundabout and forced his way over a neat patch of grass at the centre. The man is shown driving on the pavement in a vehicle without a silencer, and mowing down plants and street furniture.

In the second half of the video, the man was seen scrubbing the road, digging up earth at the centre island, and planting some greenery that could replace those he had destroyed.

The man who was arrested was presented before a court and the court has given him a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points and his car was impounded for 60 days. However, instead of jail time, public prosecution sentenced the youth to community service, focused on cleaning the street, repairing damaged infrastructure and re-landscaping the traffic island.