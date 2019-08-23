Restrictions eased in Kashmir ; barricades lifted and traffic increasing ; Details Inside

Restrictions were slowed down in most areas of Kashmir with barricades lifted and movement of people and traffic increasing gradually. The markets are remaining shut and mobile internet services suspended for the 18th day.

The official asserted that the situation is peaceful and no untoward incident as reported.

In view of the improving situation, the movement of people and traffic was slowly increasing in the city and other district headquarters of the Valley, they said.

Barricades have been removed from uptown and civil lines areas of the city as well as from most areas in other districts. However, the deployment of security forces continues to avoid any law and order problems, they said.