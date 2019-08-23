RTA announces major road closure: traffic diversion

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a major road closure and traffic diversion in UAE. RTA on Thursday shared the announcement on their official Twitter handle. The alert has been given to all passengers heading towards Bur Dubai about a temporary traffic diversion in the area.

“For road users of Al Maktoum Bridge heading from Deira to Bur Dubai, please be informed that the lanes accessing Umm Hurair Road on top of the bridge will be closed for maintenance from Friday, August 23 at 1am to Saturday, August 24 at 9am,” the transport authority said on Twitter.

“Please use Tariq Bin Ziyad Road, Rashid Hospital or Broadcast roundabouts as alternative routes. Stay cautious while driving around the maintenance works area on the bridge and follow the warning signs before the area along Al Maktoum Bridge,” RTA added.