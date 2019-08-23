SHOCKING! Former Pakistan Cricketer Javed Miandad Says Pakistan Should Wipe India Out With Nuclear Bomb

Ever since India abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir, Pakistan has been quite restless about it. Many of its politicians and public figures have come out making outrageous statements about Kashmir and Pakistan’s relationship with India, and former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has set a new low for comments on this issue. While talking to a local media, Javed said that Pakistan should try nuclear weapons on India.

“If you (Pakistan) have a licensed weapon, then you should attack. There is a rule across the world that you can kill people in your defense. They (India) will feel the pain when their bodies would go to their homes,” said Miandad(as reported by a national media) “We have not kept atomic bombs like this, we will bomb India with them…we will clean India with a nuclear bomb,” he added.

Here is the video of Javed Miandad’s outrageous statements. The exact date when the video is taken is not known though, but it has spread across social media now.

Video courtesy: Persian Delight

Interestingly there was a news that ISI might start a war in Kashmir, having failed at all the attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue.