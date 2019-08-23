This is why Maruthi is recalling 40,618 units of WagonR ; Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki India said it is recalling 40,618 units of WagonR with one litre engine to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism. The company is proactively and voluntarily undertaking a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15 2018 and August 12, 2019, MSI asserted in a statement.

The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp, it added.

Starting August, 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.