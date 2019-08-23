Triple Talaq : Supreme Court issues notice to Modi govt

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the validity of Triple Talaq law, which makes the practice among Muslims a punishable offence. The top court has also issued a notice to the Narendra Modi government in this regard. A Bench of Justices NV Ramana and Ajay Rastogi heard three petitions filed by Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Sayyed Farooq and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

Last month, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 that made instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence. With his nod, the Bill has become an Act. It will be deemed to have come into force from September 19, 2018. The Bill will replace an ordinance promulgated on February 21 to the same effect.