UAE to be the first Gulf country to issue RuPay card

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the first middle eastern country to witness the launch of the RuPay Card, India’s original equivalent of Mastercard or Visa, during prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit this weekend.

Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, in an interview to Emirates News Agency, WAM, said: “A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a technology interface between the payment platforms in India and UAE, would be exchanged between the National Payments Corporation of India and UAE’s Mercury Payments Services. This will enable the RuPay card to be used at point-of-sale terminals across the UAE.”

He added that UAE hosts India’s largest community, receives the highest number of Indian tourists and has the largest trade with India.