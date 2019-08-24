Arvind Kejriwal Backs Central Government on this Issue. Check this Out

India seems to be going through an economic slowdown but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed full faith in Central Government to take concrete steps to deal with the economic slowdown. He said that the whole country has to stand as one to fix this issue.

I have full faith that in the coming times, the Centre will take concrete steps on it (economic slowdown). This is one situation where the country has to stand as one and repair the economy. “Whatever steps the Centre will take to repair the economy, the Delhi government will give them full support. I am personally worried about the job losses,” Mr Kejriwal said, while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.(as quoted by a national media)

“It is a matter of grave concern, especially for the auto sector, textile, real estate and others where we are seeing that the slowdown is becoming deeper,” he added.