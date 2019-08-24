Durand Cup Football: Gokulam Kerala FC creates history

In football, the Kerala football club Gokulam Kerala FC has created a new history by winning the 129th edition Durant Cup Football at the Salt Lake Stadium in kolkata. Durant Cup is the oldest football tournament in India.

Gokulam FC defeated the West Bengal club , Mohun Bagan. In the final clash, the first time finalist Gokulam Fc beat the 16-time champion Mohun Bagan by 2-1 to win the title.

For Gokulam its captain Marcus joseph has scored two goals, Marcus joseph scored in the 45th minute and 51st minute. For Mohun Bagan Chamorro hit a goal in the 64th minute. The Gokulam FC captain Marcus Joseph is the top scorer of the tournament with 9 goals.

Gokulam FC entered the final by winning all the three group stage matches. The team defeated Chennaiyin Fc, Indian Air Force FC and TRAU. Mohun Bagan has also won all the tre group level matches.