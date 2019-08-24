Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away

Former Union finance minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS on Monday. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had not issued any bulletin on Jaitley’s health condition since August 10.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet in the BJP government’s first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.