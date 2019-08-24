‘Modi…Modi,’ chants during PM Narendra Modi’s address to the Indian community at UNESCO Headquarters : Watch Video

The UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France erupted with chants of ‘Modi, Modi,’ during Prime Minister Modi’s address to the Indian community.

#WATCH 'Modi…Modi,' chants during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian community at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/jzydmUkMwk — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

These chants were followed by “Modi hai to mumkin hai (If Modi is there, it is possible)”. Addressing the Indian community in France, he said, that with the mandate his government has got, India is not only running a government but also building a new India. “In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, nepotism, loot of people’s money, terrorism, this has never happened before. Within 75 days of the new government coming to power we took many strong decisions,” he said.