New Year holiday announced in UAE

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced a holiday for Muharram 1, the Islamic New YEar, the beginning of Hijri 1441.

The FAHR has announced on social media that the Muharram 1 will be a holiday for both public and private sector employees. The announcement was in accordance with the Council of Ministers Resolution No.37 of 2019.

The official announcement of the first day of Muharram will be based on the sighting of the moon.

Earlier the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in UAE has also announced that Muharam 1 will be a official holiday. This will be a paid holiday for all government institutions and private companies in the country.