Prime Minister Narendra modi arrives in Bahrain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bahrain today. The Indian prime Minister was given a red-carpet welcome with a guard of honour at the airport.

PM Modi is on a two day visit to the gulf country. Prime Minister Narendra modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. ” Landed in Bahrain. This visit is historical and will improve ties between our nations. I look forward to meeting the top spectrum of leaders and interacting with the Indian diaspora”, Modi tweeted.

Narendra Modi was received by Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa . Four agreements were signed in the fields of Culture, Space, Solar alliance and an MOU on the roll-out of RuPay card.