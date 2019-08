Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, August 24. The Congress leader will be accompanied by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaraman Yechury, senior Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders from Opposition parties.

This will be Gandhi’s first visit since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Terriroties of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.