‘RuPay card’ launched in UAE by Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today launched ‘RuPay Card’ in UAE. The Prime Minister used the card to purchase ladoo at a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Singh Puri has said that twelve major business outlets in the UAE will start accepting the RuPay card starting next week. Three banks in the UAE – Emirates NBD, Bank of baroda and FAB- will start issuing cards by next weeks.

Bringing economies of India & UAE together@RuPay_npci card was officially launched in UAE in presence of PM @narendramodi. UAE is the first country in the Gulf where Indian RuPay card has been launched. Many business groups from the UAE have pledged to accept RuPay payment. pic.twitter.com/I4g2JQZah5 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 24, 2019

UAE is the first middle east country to launch the RuPay card. The RuPay card has been earlier launched in Singapore and Bhutan.

Ravish kumar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs has tweeted that ” card was officially launched in UAE in presence of PM @narendramodi. UAE is the first country in the Gulf where Indian RuPay card has been launched. Many business groups from the UAE have pledged to accept RuPay payment”

The RuPay card comes to UAE! PM @narendramodi makes a special purchase, which he would offer as Prasad at the Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/x4WTt1fm8P — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2019

.RuPay Card: Rupay card is the Indian indigenous system of electronic payment. The Rupay card was launched in 2012. The Rupay card was launched to fulfill the aim of Reserve bank of India’s vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.RuPay card facilitates electronic payment at all Indian banks and financial institutions.

The RuPay card is introduced by National payment Corporation of India (NPCI). It comes in many categories. But the two main types are RuPay Platinum and RuPay Classic.