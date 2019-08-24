“Scrapping Article 370 India’s internal matter “: Maldives Foreign Minister to Pakistan

After Nepal’s optimistic approach on Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 vis-a-vis the region, the Maldives has backed India’s step terming it as an internal matter.

Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and said that the Maldives viewed the decision taken by India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter.

Abdulla Shahid told Qureshi that both Pakistan and India are close friends as well as bilateral partners of the Maldives stressed on the importance of resolving differences between countries amicably through peaceful means.