Terror Alert For South Indian States: Police Confirms Terrorists Got Help From this Malayali

South Indian states have been put on high alert after Secret Intelligence had issued a warning about the presence of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in certain parts of south India. In Coimbatore alone, about 2000 policemen have been stationed. Bomb squads are making thorough checking in public places like temples, churches, schools, bus stations, and railway stations.

Police have confirmed that it is a Malayali, a Thrissur resident named Abdul Khader, who made travel arrangements for terrorists and a search is on for him. (as reported by a Malayalam Media) There are also unconfirmed reports that a woman who came with him from abroad has been arrested.

More details awaited.