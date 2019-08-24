Trailer of ‘Apple iPhone 2019’ released ;Video

The wait is over. international smartphone giant ‘Apple’ is all set to launch their new iPhone series soon.

It is almost confirmed that the new series iPhones will be released on September. It is reported that the new series will have iPhone 11, 11 Max and 11 R. The phones will be released on September 10 as per reports.

The price of the phones is supposed to be start around £999 British Pounds to £1000 British pounds.

As per reports the main feature of the iphones will be its camera. The new series will be coming with a triple camera.

As per reports the launch event of iphones will be on september 10. The pre-order date will be September 13 and and the phones will be on shelves from September 20.