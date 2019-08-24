Wife stabs husband to death for this shocking reason

Woman stabbed husband to death for refusing her request for a third child. Pranali Kadam (33) was arrested for the murder of her husband Sunil Kadam (36).

Sunil Kadam is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters. There weren’t any other problems between the husband and wife. Pranali told about her desire to have a son but Sunil didn’t give much care to it. Pranali went to the kitchen, under the pretext of getting herself a glass of water and returned to the couple’s bedroom with a knife and stabbed Kadam 11 times in the stomach and slit his throat. The police believe that Sunil died immediately.