Asha Negi to make her Bollywood debut with this big star

Asha Negi, the popular television actress has joined the list of tv celebrities who made it to big screen. The actress who rose into fame after portraying the role of ‘Purvi’ in tv series ‘Pavitra Rishta’ is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

The actress has bagged the next film of Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu. She will make her Bollywood debut along with some of the big stars of the Bollywood.

She will be sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao and Aditya Roy kapoor. Apart from them the ‘Dangal’ girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will also do crucial role in the movie.

The film earlier reported to be a sequel of Basu’s ‘Life In A Metro’. But the director has declined the speculations. He in an interview given has said that ” The genre is different. ‘Life In A Metro’ had drama, love story and it revolved around multiple stories about relationships. This is not that. This film has a bit of crime and black humour on it. The only common thing is all four stories are intersecting and affecting each other. i don’t want to confuse the audience and call it as a sequel”.