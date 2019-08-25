Communication curbs helped save many lives in J & K says Governor Satya Pal Malik

The Governor satya pal Malik has asserted that there is no shortage of meducunes and essential commodities in Jammu and Kashmir and he has also made the point clear that the lack of communication helped save many lives there. He even made the point clear that no life has been lost in Jammu and Kashmir due to any violence in the last

“If blockade of communication helps saves lives, what is the harm?” he told reporters when asked to comment on how long the restrictions will continue.10 days after the abrogation of the article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik said that in the past, whenever there was a crisis in Kashmir, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself.