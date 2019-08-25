Crazy video of school girl performing somersaults in uniform: Video

A Tik Tok video by two school kids has set fire to internet. The Tik Tok video shows a girl child and a boy doing somersaults very easily. The netizens had fallen for the video and asked the sports authority to take her to olympics.

The video starts with two kids in school uniform walking in the street and then it quickly escalates to them performing somersaults and that too with a perfection of athletes.

In the video, the girl give a push to the boy and he then do a single somersault and he lands perfectly.But the girl make the viewers wonder by doing two somersaults and also lands perfectly.

Good morning pic.twitter.com/ZgycJSP0yM — Tik Tok Tik Tok (@0__1) August 25, 2019

