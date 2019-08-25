IMD predicts heavy rainfall; issues warning

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in coastal districts of karnataka in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain may hit most places in the coastal Karnataka, and at many places in South Interior and North Interior karnataka.

The IMd has made it clear that the heavy rain ows to the movement of a cyclonic development over the Bay of Bengal.

Karnataka has been hit by a worst flood in the last weeks. Around 5.35 lakhs hectares of farmland has been damaged in the incessant rainfall and around 71,234 houses has been damaged.

The death toll from the rain-related incidents is 61 in the state. 7 lakh people were evacuated and 51,460 animals rescued.