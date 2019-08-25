Latest NewsIndia

‘Priyanka Chopra retains right to speak in personal capacity’, says UN; Pakistan’s demand rejected

Aug 25, 2019, 06:46 pm IST
The United Nation (UN) has declined the Pakistan’s demand to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The UN has made it clear that the Goodwill Ambassador’s have the right to speak in personal capacity.

” When UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them”, said the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric. ” Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF”, he briefed the media on Thursday.

Earlier Pakistan has asked to remove Priyanaka Chopra accusing that she supports war and the India government’s decisions.The Human Rights Minister of pakistan Shireen Mazari has in a letter posted online raised this demand.

Priyanka Chopra was criticized by Pakistani government and media after she supported the balakot airstrike.

