‘Priyanka Chopra retains right to speak in personal capacity’, says UN; Pakistan’s demand rejected

The United Nation (UN) has declined the Pakistan’s demand to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The UN has made it clear that the Goodwill Ambassador’s have the right to speak in personal capacity.

” When UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them”, said the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric. ” Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF”, he briefed the media on Thursday.

UN says Priyanka Chopra retains right to speak in personal capacity. Remember Pakistan`s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari wrote to UNICEF Executive Director demanding Chopra`s removal as a Goodwill Ambassador after she tweeted Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces pic.twitter.com/2TlbdAo9ss — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 23, 2019

Earlier Pakistan has asked to remove Priyanaka Chopra accusing that she supports war and the India government’s decisions.The Human Rights Minister of pakistan Shireen Mazari has in a letter posted online raised this demand.

HR Minister Dr @ShireenMazari1 today wrote a letter to UNICEF chief to remove Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace over her pro-war comments and support to BJP Govt policy of ethnic cleansing/racism/fascism/genocide@UNICEF @UNHumanRights @pid_gov @appcsocialmedia pic.twitter.com/owtnbjSfEX — Ministry of Human Rights Government of Pakistan (@mohrpakistan) August 21, 2019

Priyanka Chopra was criticized by Pakistani government and media after she supported the balakot airstrike.