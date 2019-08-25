Shocking Disrespect! This Malayali Insults Arun Jaitley, Check this Out

Arun Jaitley(66), who as finance minister brought India’s biggest tax reforms and was the chief troubleshooter for the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday. He was fighting multiple health issues for the last several months. The whole nation is mourning the death of this exemplary leader but a few are spewing venom even on this occasion. One such Facebook post from a Malayali is doing rounds on social media now.

“One more dead. This is a nice program. If a few more could be dead like this, it would have been a relief” says this shockingly disparaging Facebook post.

We went through his Facebook profile and couldn’t find the post. It is possible that either the post is deleted or those who are not his friends have no access to his posts. Here is a screenshot of his Facebook post as found in many groups.