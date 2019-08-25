Spouses who treat each other as best friends are much happier in life: Study

When we face bad times in marriage or relationship, it is the tendency of the most people to blame the partner. But we forget that that the basis of the happy relationship is the symphoney between the partners.

A new study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies has found that spouses who treat each other as best friends are much happier in their lives. The study emphasises that people who consider their partners as best friends will be more satisfied in their lives.

The researchers studies both married and unmarried couples living together. And almost half of the couples agreed that their partner was their best friend.

And the researchers after analysing the data concluded that people who consider their partner as best friend are twice more than others who do not.

The study also finds that women benefited more from being in a relationship with a person they considered their best friend. Also marriage has a positive impact on person’s life and it offers long-term benefits.