Suspicious boats found near Thrissur coast

Suspicious boats were found near Thrissur shore. The Coastal protection Committee has informed the police that three unidentified boats were found near Koozhikuzhy Company Kadavu near Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district.

Police and Fisheries department has conducted an extensive search but nothing suspicious was found.

The witnesses said that they had seen boats at around 7.pm on Saturday. The boats were around five kilometer away from the shore. After the fisheries department boats started searching the boats went to north west direction.

The police and fisheries department has conducted a search operation till 10.30 pm but cannot reach near the suspicious boats. The Coastal protection Committee volunteers has said that one of the boats has switched off the lights and then disappeared.