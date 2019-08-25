You Won’t believe What this Woman is Using as her Perfume, Check this Out

There are very few women who don’t use perfume, especially in the urban world. They spend a lot of time deciding which is the perfect smell for her and Shan Boodram is someone who has picked a strange perfume for herself. She has claimed that she uses her “vaginal fluids” as her signature scent when she goes out on the town and it acts like a “love potion”. Does that work? Well, Shan says the scent is attracting people to flock towards her.

“Vaginal fluids, especially around ovulation, but really any time you want to feel an extra boost of confidence, can serve as a love potion,” she said.(as quoted by Mirror)

“Here’s why: I’m often asked to confirm or deny the myth that eating an excessive amount of pineapple will make someone taste better during oral sex. My response is, if you think it makes you taste better then it absolutely works.

“Similarly, regardless of if vaginal pheromones truly make a person irresistible or not, the fact that you think it does will cause you to act in a bolder, more confident manner,” she added.