Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Shares Video With Narendra Modi and these Modi Haters Flood the Post With Angry Emojis. Check this Out

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces had posted a video which catches a gist of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to UAE. The video was uploaded to his Instagram account yesterday and a Facebook page DUBAI 1 had shared a trimmed version of the video.

A Few users, it seems, cannot take Modi’s friendship with the Prince. A lot of left-liberals and intellectuals are keen on framing Modi as anti-Muslim, but his bonhomie with an Islamic nation is something these people can’t digest. Understandably, they have resorted to sending angry emojis to the Facebook post to vent their frustration. Check out the Facebook post here:

Here is the full video uploaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.