DYFI gets trolled for protesting in front of Brazil embassy ; See Trolls

Amazon forests, the biggest rainforest in the world-also known as the lungs of the world for its massive production of oxygen, is under fire for more than three weeks now. The news was late to get the recognition it deserves and the attempts to douse the fire is going on which looks seemingly difficult.

Left organization DYFI has now come to the fore protesting against the incident in front of the Brazil embassy in Delhi. DYFI’s All India President P.A. Muhammed Riyas shared the pictures of the protest through his Facebook page.

But the protest is now receiving significant trolls on social media as it was held on Sunday, which is a holiday for the embassy. DYFI has earlier protested in front of a post office in Malappuram against the abrogation of Article 370, which received similar treatment on social media.