Google launches Nest Hub smart display in India : Price and Features

Google Nest Hub has been launched in India at Rs 9,999. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Croma, and Reliance Digital. It will be available in a Chalk and a Charcoal colour option.

As a launch offer, Google has also bundled Xiaomi’s Mi Security Camera worth Rs 1,799 with the Nest Hub. The limited-period offer can be availed through Flipkart and Tata Cliq only.

Specifications

The Google Nest Hub, unlike the Home speakers, feature a 7-inch touchscreen panel. It has two far-field microphones, a full-range speaker, and an Ambient EQ light sensor. It comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0. It measures 118×178.5×67.3mm and weighs 480 grams. The smart display also comes with support for controls over 200 million devices from more than 3,500 brands.

In terms of design, the bezels are somewhat thick and there is no camera on the front if you were expecting one. The camera was deliberately omitted so as to ensure that users have peace of mind, claims Google.

On the rear, the device has a switch to mute the microphone and the screen is mounted on a speaker base, which wrapped in a cloth material, which is likely similar to the one we’ve seen on the Google Home.