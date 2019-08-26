“I will teach Narendra Modi how to govern”,says HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he would teach PM Modi how to govern if people of the state elect him with a majority in the future elections.

In a video tweeted by veteran journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy can be heard asking people to give him a majority in the elections so that he can reform the state. He further claims that he would teach Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to govern if people of Karnataka gives him a clear majority.

"???? ?????? ??????? ???????? ??????, ???? ????? ??????? ??? ??????? ?????? ??? ????????" – ???,??.??????????? I really like the sense of humour of @hd_kumaraswamy ???? pic.twitter.com/2D6ehfHA0v — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) August 25, 2019

“Give me majority, I will show to reforms in the state. This is a challenge to me. Modi runs the government by only making promises. If I get a clear majority, I will also reach Modi how to govern,” said HD Kumaraswamy.