INX Media Case : “Chidambaram has bank accounts in 17 countries ,assets in 12 countries” ,CBI submits shocking report

Enforcement Directorate has come out with shocking details regarding the former minister. The ED officials said that they would be presenting details about Chidambaram’s wealth in several foreign countries and his attempts to destroy evidence at the court today.

Sources said that Chidambaram possesses assets in 12 different countries and holds bank accounts in 17 countries. It is learnt that he has made money transactions in these countries by establishing shell companies. However, when the agencies started investigations he reportedly tried to destroy evidence by removing the directors of these companies. The officials also added that they have nabbed two persons who acted as mediators in the discussion between Chidambaram and the INX media regarding allowing overseas investment to the company. It is learnt that the officials will also present details about the former minister’s attempt to launder black money.

Though Chidambaram was questioned twice regarding the INX media case, he never cooperated with the investigating officers, they added. It is learnt that the CBI will press the court for the custodial interrogation of the former minister. Meanwhile, the court will consider Chidambaram’s bail plea today.